Corbyn: Jungle-bound Kezia Dugdale shouldn’t be suspended

Jeremy Corbyn has contradicted newly crowned Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard after saying that Kezia Dugdale shouldn’t be suspended from the party over her upcoming appearance on reality show “I’m a Celebrity get me out of here.”

Mr Leonard, who was elected this morning after triumphing over rival Anas Sarwar, said he was a ‘bit disappointed’ by his predecessor’s decision to sign up for the jungle-based reality show.

When he was asked about a potential suspension, Mr Leonard said: ”I think it’s something the (parliamentary) group will have to consider.

“I awoke as many other people did this morning to the news that Kezia is going into that programme.”

“I think that is something the group is going to have to consider over the next few days and I think we will consider.”

But Labour leader Mr Corbyn told the Press Association: “It’s her choice to go on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, I don’t think it’s appropriate to suspend someone from the party for doing that, that’s her choice.”

Labour MSP Jenny Marra tweeted as news broke last night: “Election to parliament is a privilege to serve and represent people. It’s not a shortcut to celebrity.”