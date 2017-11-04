Convicted killer on the run is recaptured

Have your say

An escaped prisoner has been caught after four days on the run.

Walter Bett had last been seen near Crow Wood Golf Course in Muirhead, Lanarkshire, at around 8.25am on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old had been on an external work placement from HMP Barlinnie when he absconded.

His escape sparked a major police manhunt but he has now been detained.

Bett was convicted in 2008 after he admitted trying to kill Alex Poole during a brutal attack in Hamilton. Mr Poole survived slash wounds to the neck and repeated kicks to the head but was left permanently brain-damaged following the incident.

In 1996 Bett was jailed for culpable homicide.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody.”