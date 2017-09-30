Conor McGregor ‘trolls Rangers fans’ with Celtic tribute at Glasgow Q&A

UFC star Conor McGregor started his fan Q&A in Glasgow by paying tribute to Celtic with a shoutout.

The fighter, who was taking part in a fan session at the Armadillo in Glasgow let the city know where his loyalities lay with a shoutout to the Hoops. The UFC lightweight champion took to the stage in Glasgow shouting “What’s up Glasgow?

“What’s up Glasgow Celtic? The only football club around here worth talking about.”

He then led the crowd in a call and response of “Glasgow’s Green and White’ a popular chant amongst Celtic fans, although there were some who voiced their displeasure in the crowd.

The MMA star has made his fondness of Celtic known, haven taken to social media previously to praise the Celtic fans for their tifo display during their 5-0 win over Astana.