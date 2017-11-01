Commuter misery as heavy rain batters Scotland

Scots are set for more weather misery as a yellow warning was put in place by the Met Office as a result of heavy rain expected to last throughout much of today.

A yellow warning for rain was announced by the chief forecaster lasting between midnight and 3pm on Wednesday - with hilly areas set to be particularly affected.

Transport body Traffic Scotland took to Twitter this morning to caution commuters that the persistent band of rain across west and centreal Scotland could lead to increased journey times.

READ MORE: Temperatures set to plummet across Scotland

The warning read: “A band of rain will linger over western Scotland through Wednesday morning before slowly clearing southwards.

“Many places will see 20-30mm of rain whilst isolated occurrences of 50mm of rain is possibly over the hills.”

READ MORE: Worst winter in five years set to hit Scotland

The Met Office also warned of a chance of some localised flooding and even standing water on roads which could add to journey times even further. The news came after it was revealed earlier this week that the country is set for the coldest winter in five years, leading to plunging temperatures as a result of Arctic wind.