Commuters returning home are facing severe disruption after an overturned lorry forced the closure of a section of the M8.

The incident, involving a lorry and a trailer, took place at junction 8 of the motorway near the Baillieston roundabout at 1.25.

A recovery operation is underway to remove the overturned HGV which blocking the carriageway.

The driver suffered minor injuries to his arm, Police Scotland said.

Traffic Scotland are still warning of delays.