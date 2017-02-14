Comic Craig Hill leads funding boost for dementia projects

Alzheimer Scotland has been awarded £150,000 to create two new Befriending schemes.

The charity has teamed up with comedian and TV presenter Craig Hill to announce that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have awarded £150,000 to create two new Befriending projects to help people living with dementia in their communities.

READ MORE: Contact the Elderly launches 17th group in Edinburgh

The funding will help create a network of Befriending volunteers across Fife and the Borders to transform the lives of people living with dementia. With 6,450 people living with dementia in Fife and 2,400 in the Borders, the new Befriending initiatives will deliver supportive services for families affected by dementia to help improve emotional health and social well-being.

Catherine Thomas, head of fundraising for Alzheimer Scotland said: “Everyone at Alzheimer Scotland gratefully welcomes this funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. We’re delighted that this will enable us to set up two new befriending projects in Fife and the Borders to support families living with dementia across those communities. At Alzheimer Scotland it is our mission to ensure that nobody should face dementia alone, so the creation of a network of trained volunteers will enable us to provide regular contact for people living with dementia, build confidence and enable them to widen their social networks.”

Clara Govier, Head of Charities from the People’s Postcode Lottery, added: “We are so proud that our players are helping to roll out this fantastic service across Scotland. The Befriending projects are so essential to people living with dementia.”

Craig Hill said: “It was a pleasure to join in on the celebrations today and meet some amazing people. The effects that dementia can have on a family are far reaching, so this is fantastic news for families across the country as this will open so many doors. The befriending projects will help so many people to feel less alone and more positive about day to day life.”

READ MORE: Family to set up sea safety charity after death of kayaker

Dementia affects more than 90,000 people across Scotland and by 2020 it is estimated that there will be more than one million people living in the UK with it. 200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland