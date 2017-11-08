Colourful Northern Lights display spotted over Scotland

Have your say

Photographers across Scotland took advantage of last night’s clear skies by enjoying a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Last night’s Aurora Borealis was visable over large parts of northern and central Scotland.

Aurora Watch UK issued a red alert for geomagnetic activity as people looked skyward for a view of the colourful display.

The Northern Lights can strike at any time but are more likely to be seen on clear nights in the autumn and winter.

Last night’s display was spotted in Caithness and as far south as Kinross.

Amazing northern lights display over the Sea Stacks at Noss Head, Caithness,

Northern Lights seen over Loch Leven in Kinross