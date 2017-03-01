Colorado man claims to be ‘rightful king of Great Britain’

It appears that Prince Charles has a rival as heir to the throne.

A prominent advert in a London newspaper today announced that an American is in fact the “rightful” king of Great Britain and “shall claim his royal historic estate” in 30 days.

Allan V. Evans, who lists himself as a resident of Colorado, used the august pages of The Times’ register column to make his bold claims.

It is not known if the advert, which would have cost several hundred pounds, was placed by Evans himself or a fellow member of his court.

The aspiring monarch claims to be “a direct descendant of an unbroken primogeniture line regally documented since the 3rd century in Great Britain and registered in the Royal College of Arms” and “a direct descendant of Cunedda Wledig, the founder of the Kingdom of Wales, then known as the Kingdom of Gondor”.

The advert says Evans will claim all royal estates and titles - but won’t take to the throne until the Queen dies, in recognition of her “great service and selfless sacrifice”.

The statement ends with a call for all “Welshmen, Scots, Manx, all Britons, and all citizens of this Great Nation called Great Britain” to “take heed and rejoice” at the return of the rightful king.

No contact details are listed and it is not known what Evans’ next step will be in his royal quest.

But some have already proclaimed their alleigance via social media.

One Twitter user said: “There are freemen on the land and then there’s Allan V. Evans, king.”