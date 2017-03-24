Colin Montgomerie settles divorce from wife Gaynor

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie has finalised his divorce from estranged wife Gaynor in an out of court settlement.

Lawyers acting for Monty,53, told judge Lord Doherty at the Court of Session that the couple have negotiated a settlement with each other.

The announcement came during a short hearing on Friday morning at Scotland’s highest civil court in Edinburgh. Neither Monty or Gaynor were present.

Lawyers acting for the pair had spent Thursday negotiating the terms of the agreement which wasn’t disclosed in court.

The negotiations came after two days of proceedings in which Lord Doherty heard allegations surrounding Montgomerie’s private life.

On Friday, Montgomerie’s lawyer Kenneth McBrearty QC told the judge that his client had reached a settlement with Gaynor.

He asked Lord Doherty to grant decree for the divorce. Gaynor’s advocate Janys Scott QC told the court that her client had no issue with what had been agreed.

The divorce was granted on the basis that the couple had not lived together for 12 months.

Allowing the divorce to go ahead, Lord Doherty said: “I shall pronounce decree.”

The former captain for the European Ryder Cup team split from Gaynor,50, in 2015.

On Tuesday, at the Court of Session judge Lord Doherty heard claims about the alleged unfairness of a “post nuptial agreement” which was signed between the couple in 2010.

The deal was signed after Monty,53, committed the sportsman to paying for the upkeep of Gaynor’s £2 million farmhouse.

Montgomerie, who currently lives in Ayrshire, believed the deal wasn’t fair and reasonable.

He is suing Gaynor at the Edinburgh based court for £5 million and is also demanding payments from her of £6,500 per month.

Much of what was said at Tuesday’s hearing cannot be reported for legal reasons.

However, court papers lodged by Mr Montgomerie’s legal team claim that Gaynor placed him under pressure to enter into the “post nuptial” agreement so their marriage could continue.

The papers stated that Gaynor, of Dunning Perthshire, had discovered that her husband had been having an extra marital relationship.

Court papers stated that Gaynor inherited the farmhouse when her first husband, businessman George Knowles died and it was in her full name before she married Monty.

Her lawyers claimed the golfer wanted to make changes to the property when he moved in. Gaynor was said to have agreed to then transfer the house into joint names on condition that if they separated he would transfer the title back to her.

It was also alleged that he agreed to take all reasonable costs with the house for the remainder of her life.

Gaynor demanded Montgomerie honour the alleged deal. She counter sued him for £5 million and £10,000 per month payments.

Montgomerie, who is thought to be a £40 million fortune, captained Europe to Ryder Cup victory in 2010.

He and Gaynor married in 2008.

He and first wife Eimear, the mother of his children, divorced after 14 years in 2004.

During proceedings on Tuesday, Montgomerie’s solicitors issued a statement to reporters in their client’s name.

In the statement, Montgomerie said: “I will not be commenting on my private life other than to confirm that I raised proceedings some time ago seeking divorce from Gaynor.

“This matter is now being dealt with by the court. I ask that you respect our privacy in this difficult time.

“I will be making no further comment on the matter.”

The case was scheduled to take place in the Court of Session on Thursday. However, it did not go ahead.

On Friday, Mr McBrearty and Ms Scott - who dispensed with formal court wear of wigs and silk gowns in favour of business suits - told the court that parties had settled.

Mr McBrearty said: “Both parties have reached agreement on all matters.”

Both lawyers thanked the court for the time given to them to negotiate.

Lord Doherty then granted the divorce.