Clydesdale bank sets date for new plastic £10 note launch

Clydesdale Bank’s new £10 polymer bank note will enter circulation in two months’ time.

The bank has announced it will launch the note on September 21 this year.

It will continue to feature Scottish bard Robert Burns and the old and new towns of Edinburgh, which are currently depicted on the paper £10 notes.

The launch follows the introduction of Clydesdale Bank’s £5 polymer note in September 2016.

As with the £5 note, the £10 note is said to be smaller in size and made of a more durable material.

It will also carry a special security feature, a shiny ink which changes colour as the note is moved and tilted.

The bank said the material will help the bank note to stay cleaner than paper notes as it is resistant to dirt and moisture.

A tactile feature is also being introduced to help blind and partially-sighted people.

David Duffy, chief executive of CYBG, owner of Clydesdale Bank, said: “I am proud to announce that our second polymer bank note will be available in our branches on the September 21 2017.

“The introduction of our £5 polymer bank note has led to a reduction in counterfeit levels and had a positive impact on the environment, and we believe the £10 version will have a same effect.

“More durable and more secure than normal paper notes, the move towards polymer is an important milestone in our history of innovation.

“We have been issuing bank notes since 1838 and it’s just as vital as ever to ensure we are creating and developing currency that is fit for modern day use.

“It is also fitting that we are making this announcement on the 221st anniversary of the death of Robert Burns. We continue to celebrate his life and work by featuring him on our £10 currency.”