Clubbers left shocked as man proposes at Hive

Clubbers at Hive were enjoying a casual Friday night out, except one man who was about to ask the biggest question of his life.

While revellers took to the dancefloor, one man took the plunge, getting down on one knee.

The man popped the question, and judging by follow up photographs, she said yes.

Clubbers gathered round for the proposal, with some even filming the event on their phones.

The images, that were shared on the Facebook page of the Hive, showed the pair after the proposal with the happy couple sharing a kiss.

Another image shows well-wishers gathering round to congratulate with the happy couple.

Congratulations from all at the Edinburgh Evening News.