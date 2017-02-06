Climber rescued as ‘full-on’ weather causes avalanches

Climbers have been warned there is a risk of further avalanches after a man was rescued in the Cairngorms.

The climber injured his leg in Garbh Choire, Braeriach, on Saturday afternoon and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Braemar Mountain Rescue team warned that “full-on winter conditions” had returned to Scotland’s mountains following heavy snowfall. It was the second avalanche of the day, with three climbers rescued from Ben Nevis earlier.

The climbers were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

HM Coastguard said it had scrambled a helicopter from Inverness for the second rescue of the day at about 18:30.

Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams were also called out to help the man on the 4,252 ft Braeriach.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Braemar rescue team warned that heavy snow had brought an increased risk for climbers.

The post said: “Team called out tonight after a report of a climber having been avalanched in the Garbh Choire, Braeriach.

“Thankfully Coastguard Rescue 951 got into the area and uplifted the injured male who had sustained a leg injury, thanks once again guys. Cheers also to Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team for responding.

“Take care out there people, it’s full on winter conditions, please read forecasts and pick your route.”

According to the Scottish Avalanche Information Service, there remains a “considerable” risk of naturally occurring avalanches at Creag Meagaidh near Newtonmore and in Lochaber.

According to the Met Office, conditions in the eastern Highlands will deteriorate later today, with heavy snow above 1,300ft and storm-force southerly winds bringing white-out conditions on exposed high ground.

Mountaineering Scotland’s Neil Reid said: “People have been frustrated by the lack of good snow and ice conditions this winter, but the sudden arrival of large quantities of fresh snow – particularly if it’s wind-blown – brings its own dangers. It doesn’t mean you should stay away from the mountains, but careful choice of route is paramount.”