Classroom at Broughton Primary closes after ceiling collapses

A primary school classroom has been closed after part of a the ceiling fell off on Wednesday September 20.

The incident came following concerns regarding ceiling plaster at a Primary 2 classroom in Broughton Primary.

Pupils were in a PE class in the school’s gym hall when part of the ceiling fell in.

Following the incident, the classroom has been cordoned off with the pupils now being taught in a different section of the school.

A spokesman said nobody was injured.