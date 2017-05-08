Clarification: “Class laid bare over £60 fine”

A comment article published on 18 April 2017 headed “Class laid bare over £60 fine” inferred that John Platt had broken the law in relation to his non-payment of a penalty notice for taking his child out of school.

In fact whilst the Supreme Court made it clear that Mr Platt did have a case to answer and would have been convicted of the offence unless he could establish a statutory exception, it remitted the case back to the Magistrates Court to decide that issue. John Platt has made it clear that he will be defending the charge. We are happy to clarify that.