City IT guru David Lawrence backs accessibility drive with John Aithie

A CAPITAL-based IT business has backed a national drive to encourage businesses to recognise the benefits of employing people with disabilities.

David Lawrence, director of IT company Grant McGregor, has highlighted of the contribution his disabled employee John Aithie has made to his workforce after joining the team in 2016.

John, 31, from Edinburgh, works as a service desk support assistant. Since birth, John has had mild high functioning autism, a lifelong developmental disability which affects how a person communicates with and relates to other people and the world around them.

After working as an IT installer at the Western General Hospital for a year, John decided he wanted to pursue a career within the IT industry but found it difficult initially to find a role due to his disability and his lack of experience.

Intowork, an Edinburgh based employment service for people with disabilities, helped John land his dream role with Grant McGregor, initially starting on a work placement with the company before being offered a fixed-term contract as a service desk support assistant.

John said: “I’ve always had an interest in IT so really wanted to work to find a career doing what I’m passionate about, but having autism and a lack of experience in the industry made it quite hard for me to find a suitable role.

“I heard about Intowork through Number 6, an initiative which helps people with autism in Edinburgh. Intowork were really helpful in trying to find me work, they not only helped me develop and update my CV, but they also looked at different job opportunities that they thought would be right for me.

“I managed to secure a paid work placement with Grant McGregor which turned into a fixed-term contract. I would say to anyone else that has autism or another disability, never give up, there are companies out there, who are willing to look past your disability and look at the skills and abilities you can offer.”

Only around 40 per cent of working age disabled adults are in employment, half as many when compared to adults with no disability. A campaign, backed by a number of employers across the country, is underway to redress the balance, directing small and media sized enterprises to information and support on how to access this untapped talent pool.

David Lawrence said: “I would definitely encourage other small businesses to consider the role a disabled person could play in their workforce, speaking as a business which has benefited. John had all the potential but lacked some of the skills needed for the role so to get him up to speed, we gave him a three-month work placement.

“There is help and support out there – having the advice from Intowork certainly helped guide us through the process.”