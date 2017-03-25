Chocolate bars could get smaller after Brexit warns Cadbury

Cadbury has warned that its products may become smaller post Brexit with the company stating they may adopt ‘shrinkflation’ to offset cost of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

The other alternative of combating the effects of Brexit will see prices hike in an attempt to offset any losses from leaving the EU.

Cadbury products could get smaller post-Brexit. Picture; Getty

Despite the potential shrinking of chocolate bars and products, the firm remained committed to development in the UK.

The firm’s UK boss said Britain would remain its “home of chocolate manufacturing” and would maintain its factory in Bournville, Birmingham.

In an interview with The Guardian the UK boss for the firm, Glenn Caton said that ‘shrinkflation’, which would shrink the product but keep the price, would be considered. This would effectively mean that customers would pay more for less.

While acknowledging that the UK market remained huge to the success of the company, Caton said: “All we can do is to move to the times that we face.

“I am confident though because a £200m investment in the last five years is not something we are going to walk away from.

“I can’t guarantee anything forever but am I confident that we are still going to have world-class manufacturing and research sites in the UK for the long term? I do feel confident of that.”

The move is not the first ‘controversial move’ from confectionary makers.

Following Brexit with the parent company of Cadbury, Mondelez, reduced the size of its Toblerone bars by increasing the gaps between the triangular chunks. Despite the reduction, the price did not change.

Since the referendum, a pack of Cadbury Creme Eggs has also shrunk from six eggs to five.

Freddo chocolate bars remain the same size but have increase to 30p in price.