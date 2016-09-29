Children’s hospital brings cinema experience to patients

A CHARITY which supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh treated young patients and their families to a unique cinema experience when they brought the big screen to them.

The Sick Kids Friends Foundation (SKFF) teamed up with mobile cinema company, Screen Machine, to give children, their family and friends an exclusive front row seat to some of the latest blockbusters.

The Screen Machine, which is sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland, was parked on the Edinburgh Meadows, opposite the back of the children’s hospital, to allow for easy access for patients and their families.

READ MORE: Chef Tony Singh hosts cook challenge for Edinburgh sick kids

Over the course of a weekend, the audience was treated to a selection of five films – including The BFG and Finding Dory – as well as a goodie bag to bring the whole cinema experience to life.

The aim was to bring an enjoyable and relaxing distraction to what can be a stressful time and to give the children and their families and friends the chance to spend some quality time together outside of the hospital environment.

Fiona O’Sullivan, Arts Programme Manager of the Sick Kids Friends Foundation, spoke of the benefits of hosting regular fun and interactive activities with the hospital.

Fiona said: “This was a fantastic weekend organised for the children and we are extremely grateful to Screen Machine and Royal Bank of Scotland for helping us make it happen.

“We wanted to provide a normal, everyday activity for those who may not have had the chance to spend much quality family time together recently and having the big screen brought to us on the Meadows made it a truly unique and fun weekend.

“This is just one of the many activities we provide to ensure children and young people’s lives are less interrupted by illness; they are less scared of hospital and have a more positive experience.

“It’s definitely something we would look to do again in the near future.”

READ MORE: Mum campaigns to replace toys stolen from sick kids’ hospital

SKFF supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and has committed to contribute £2.9million towards its move to a new, purpose-built home at Little France in 2017.

Screen Machine is an 80-seat, air conditioned mobile cinema which brings the latest films to remote and rural areas of Scotland. It tours more than 40 communities in the Highlands and Western Islands and each tour lasts approximately 10 weeks.

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY