Children in Angus taken ill with E.coli

A number of children in Angus have been taken ill with suspected E.coli 0157, health chiefs have confirmed.

NHS Tayside said the cases were linked and that a playgroup in Carnoustie had temporarily closed voluntarily while the incident is being investigated.

Parents of pupils attending a local primary school in the town have also been issued with a letter with advice from the board’s health protection team.

NHS Tayside consultant in public health medicine Dr Daniel Chandler states in the letter: “You may be aware that NHS Tayside and Angus Council are currently investigating cases of suspected and confirmed E.coli 0157 infection affecting children in the Angus area.

“Possible sources and routes of transmission are currently being investigated, and necessary control measures have been put in place to prevent further spread.

“Those affected continue to be monitored, and have received appropriate medical treatment and advice.”

NHS Tayside said the children affected by the bug were being monitored and had received medical treatment.

Possible sources of the bug and “routes of transmission” were being investigated with measures being put in place to prevent further spread.

Parents have been advised to look out for symptoms including diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea and/or vomiting.

A child died earlier this month after ingesting a strain of E.coli 0157 linked to Dunsyre Blue cheese.

