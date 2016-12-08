Child hospitalised after being electrocuted near railway

A child has been rushed to hospital after being electrocuted near a railway in North Lanarkshire.

The incident is believed to have happened on a bridge off Whitelees Road in Lanark.

Emergency services attending the scene around 8pm on Thursday evening rushed the child to Wishaw General Hospital.

The condition of the child is unclear.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call shortly after 8pm this evening to attend to a child who had been electrocuted.

“Two ambulances attended and the patient was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.”