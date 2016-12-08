Child hospitalised after being electrocuted near railway

A child has been rushed to hospital after being electrocuted near a railway in North Lanarkshire.
The incident is believed to have happened on a bridge off Whitelees Road in Lanark.
Emergency services attending the scene around 8pm on Thursday evening rushed the child to Wishaw General Hospital.
The condition of the child is unclear.
A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call shortly after 8pm this evening to attend to a child who had been electrocuted.
“Two ambulances attended and the patient was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.”
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.