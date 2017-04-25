Charity restaurant Boozy Cow makes moo-ves into Dundee

GENEROUS restaurant group that donates all its profits to good causes has opened its fourth venue and increased the number of charities it is supporting.

The Boozy Cow Dundee restaurant officially opened yesterday, with philanthropist Garreth Wood revealing that a further five charities would receive a share of profit.

Garreth said Boozy Cow would be supporting Hot Chocolate Trust, Mid-Lin Day Care, Dundee Woman’s Aid, Art Angel and Help for Kids, bringing the number of good causes the company is supporting to 18.

Last month, Boozy Cow announced it was giving away £210,000 in profits to charities including CHAS, The Archie Foundation and the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative in Edinburgh, with almost half a million pounds given away since the company opened its first venue in Aberdeen in 2014.

Garreth said the response from people in Dundee had been overwhelming.

He added: “I’ve never before experienced such intense interest in a venue. People have been trying to book tables, phoning up about jobs. We’ve even had enquiries about corporate functions.

“The charities we’ve partnered with do outstanding work in Dundee, from supporting disadvantaged children and young people to providing care to elderly people and helping women who have suffered from domestic abuse.”

The Boozy Cow initiative is operated by Speratus Group, owned by businessman Garreth Wood, the son of the oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood.

Garreth said Boozy Cow had poured significant investment into the former Laing’s site, a well known Dundee landmark, adding that the business had overhauled the building and revamped the legendary beer garden.

He added: “I think people will particularly love our incredible beer garden, which boasts some spectacular views across the Tay, with plenty of room for people to enjoy a meal or some drinks on those all too precious sunny days, knowing that they’re helping give money to a local charity.

“Since we opened the first Boozy Cow, I’ve been overwhelmed by people’s excitement and generosity about our mission.

“I think one of the reasons we’ve built up such a loyalty with our customers is because they like coming to our venues knowing that the profits are going to benefit an organisation in their area.

The philanthropist added: “There’s no one else doing what we’re doing. Boozy Cow is edgy, it’s exciting and distinctive yet still manages to be family-friendly, and its profits are going to important community causes. There’s nothing like this in Dundee.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee Woman’s Aid said they were ‘absolutely delighted, adding: “This news came totally out the blue for us and our partnership will undoubtedly have a positive impact in improving services for the women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse in Dundee.”

Charis Robertson of Hot Chocolate Trust said: “It was encouraging and humbling to receive the phone call from the Boozy Cow last week, telling us we had been nominated as one of their charity partners. Their financial support comes at an ideal as we seek to develop and strengthen the work we do with young people.”

Irene Sutherland of Mid-Lin Day Care said: “This is both an honour and a pleasure to be connected to such an amazing and insightful foundation. This partnership will contribute to our on-going support of service users who attend the centre and assist us in the continued development of the charity.”

Boozy Cow opened in 2014 in Aberdeen, with venues in Edinburgh and Stirling following soon after. It has since carved a niche for itself.