Charity appeals for bikes for refugees in Ayrshire

A SCOTTISH charity is seeking help in providing bikes for refugees located in Ayrshire.

Bikes for Refugees (Scotland) is a volunteer-led community project repairing and upcycling donated bikes for refugees and asylum seekers.

They have received a request for the supply of seven adult bikes for refugees in Ayrshire.

A spokeswoman said: “Can you donate? Do you have any unused bikes in the garage or garden shed?

“We will arrange any repairs and collections. Help get our new Ayrshire friends on the road.”

She added: “Bikes can and do transform lives. Helping people to explore their new surroundings and to connect with local services.

“People who are also more physically active have better mental health outcomes.

“We are a volunteer-led project that is dependent upon your support.”

Launched early in 2016, just under 100 donated and upcycled bikes have now been distributed free to refugees - many of which have been repaired by refugee volunteers.

The spokeswoman said: “We need funds for repairs, accessories and storage- all funds go to help get bikes on the road for refugees.

“You can also support by donating accessories such as helmets, lights, pumps, locks, bike racks and panniers.”