Champs-Elysees Paris attack: man ‘downed’ after driving into police

A man has rammed his car into a police vehicle in the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris, French officials said.
The incident happened on the Champs-Elysees this afternoon and led to a section of the famous boulevard being evacuated.
The attacker, who was armed, was knocked unconscious and is seriously injured, French media report.
Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the driver, whose car exploded as he tried to ram a police vehicle, is “most probably” dead.
Mr Brandet said bomb squads were still securing the scene.
He said the attacker appeared to have acted deliberately.
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident.
Police had earlier warned people to avoid the neighbourhood, one of the French capital’s most popular with tourists.
France remains in a state of emergency after being hit by a wave of deadly terror attacks in recent years.
A police officer was shot dead and two others were wounded in an attack on the Champs Elysees in April.