Champs-Elysees Paris attack: man ‘downed’ after driving into police

A man has rammed his car into a police vehicle in the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris, French officials said.

The incident happened on the Champs-Elysees this afternoon and led to a section of the famous boulevard being evacuated.

Police officers and pedestrians stand by a sealed off area on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Picture: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

The attacker, who was armed, was knocked unconscious and is seriously injured, French media report.

Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the driver, whose car exploded as he tried to ram a police vehicle, is “most probably” dead.

Mr Brandet said bomb squads were still securing the scene.

He said the attacker appeared to have acted deliberately.

Police officers walk accross a sealed off area on June 19, 2017 on the Champs-Elysees. Picture: AFP/Getty

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident.

Police had earlier warned people to avoid the neighbourhood, one of the French capital’s most popular with tourists.

France remains in a state of emergency after being hit by a wave of deadly terror attacks in recent years.

A police officer was shot dead and two others were wounded in an attack on the Champs Elysees in April.