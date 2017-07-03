Cerne Abbas given tennis racket in honour of Andy Murray

The iconic Cerne Abbas Giant, which is recognized as a symbol of fertility, has been given a tennis racket to honour of Andy Murray who is expecting his second child.

Bookmakers Paddy Power put up the tribute to the world number one overnight with a team of six taking three hours to doctor the Dorset sculpture.

Today marks the first day of Wimbledon with Andy comfortably defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets to progress into the second round.

The giant is now holding a tennis racket and throwing a tennis ball, rather than holding his usual giant club.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “What better way to mark the start of the tennis than to give him a racket and ball?”