Celtic to donate £10k to charity in memory of Bradley Lowery

Celtic’s official charitable arm is set to donate £10,000 to the foundation set up by the family of Bradley Lowery, who died aged just six after a high-profile battle with a rare cancer.

Brendan Rodgers’ side travel to the home of Lowery’s beloved Sunderland this Saturday for a friendly, and the Celtic FC Foundation will hand over a cheque to help the work of the recently formed Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Bradley’s fight inspired millions around the globe after his turn as a mascot at the Stadium of Light, and his heartwarming bond with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was said to strengthen the youngster, even after the news that treatment of his neuroblastoma wouldn’t work.

Defoe, now at Bournemouth, was said to have been absolutely devastated by the youngster’s death at home earlier this month.

The Bradley’s fight charity raised hundreds of thousands of pounds, firstly for treatment in America, and then to help other youngsters suffering from illness.

Lowery’s parents, who recently said that they are taking time out from their endeavours after setting up the charity, want money raised to help fund treatments that are not available on the NHS currently.

Celtic confirmed in a statement that their gesture will take place this weekend.

Executive Peter Lawwell said: “We are very aware of just how special Bradley was, of course to his family but also to the wider Sunderland AFC community.

“He had such a close affinity with the club and I am sure that, together with Bradley’s family, so many supporters and others connected to the club will feel such a great sense of loss.

“Football, however, can be an amazing force for good. Through Celtic FC Foundation, the club along with our supporters work tirelessly to make a positive difference to the lives of others.

“Celtic has always had charity at its core and we felt it important, as we visit Sunderland, that we stand together with Bradley’s family and support their work which will be carried out in memory of their wonderful son who fought so bravely against illness.”

Tony Hamilton, Chief Executive of Celtic FC Foundation added: “The circumstances around this presentation are genuinely tragic and any parent’s worst fear.

“Through the fundraising efforts of many people associated with the club we are able to contribute in a small way, so that the next family affected by this terrible disease may have a different journey.

“We hope that the Bradley Lowery Foundation is a great success and we are sure it will be a fitting and long-lasting tribute to him.”