Celtic supporters to pay respects to toddler at Parkhead

CELTIC fans are to pay tribute to a toddler who died last week at their Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Oskar Halliday survived being born prematurely, but passed away on what would have been his second due date “birthday”.

Celtic fans to pay tribute to youngster at Parkhead during Champions League match. Picture: John Devlin

His family, from Edinburgh, had already lost Oskar’s twin, Reuben, to stillbirth.

Oskar died last Sunday after he stopped breathing at home.

The youngster enjoyed watching Celtic with his dad, Max.

Fans have now come together to honour Oskar at the match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

A member of Facebook group ‘Celtic Supporters Faithful Through & Through’ called on supporters at Parkhead to applaud little Oskar in the second minute of the match.

A message reads: “For our game on Wednesday night against Mönchengladbach, can everyone please applaud on the 2nd minute of the match in tribute to him? Thank you.

“All our thoughts, prayers and love are with him and his family, RIP pal.”

The post has been shared thousands of times.

Oskar’s grandma, Shirley, shared her gratitude to those who are thinking of her family, saying: “Thank you to all who shared and for your kind words and comments, they’re so lovely.”

