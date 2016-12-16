Celtic fan jailed for post Scottish Cup Final attack

A Celtic fan who joined in Hibernian celebrations after the Scottish Cup Final has been jailed following an assault on a Rangers fan at Haymarket Station.

Anthony Lewis, 24, from Coatbridge, pleaded guilty last month to assaulting Rangers supporter Greg Elliot, 27 and was jailed for 16 months.

The incident happened on May 21 following Hibernian’s victory over Rangers.

Lewis had watched the Cup Final in Airdrie but decided to travel through to the Capital after the final whistle.

Upon arrival at Haymarket Station, Lewis attacked Rangers fan , Greg Elliot who was also at the station, knocking him unconscious.

The 27-year-old was punched in the face and admitted to hospital with bruising and bleeding to the front of his brain and a cut on his head which needed five stitches.

Sentencing Lewis, Sheriff Tait said: “While it was a single punch, you knocked him unconscious and you left him unconscious.

“Having regard to the circumstances of the offence I am not persuaded a non-custodial sentence is appropriate”.