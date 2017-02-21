Celtic announce plans for new hotel complex

Celtic have announced that they are exploring the possibility of redeveloping the area around their stadium to include a hotel, museum, club shop and new ticket office, the club have announced.

In a statement released on the club’s official website, Celtic said that they had put in an initial ‘Proposal of Application Notice’ to Glasgow City Council.

The new building, which drawings show would be to the left of ‘The Celtic Way’ walkway to the stadium, would replace the current ticket office and club superstore.

The v-shaped building would also include a hotel within the grounds of the stadium, a feature which is popular among top European clubs like Chelsea.

In the wake of the Commonwealth Games which involved significant investment in the East End of Glasgow, the club say they want to take the re-development of that area even further.

The statement went on: “Celtic aims to be a world-class football club in everything it does.

“We are pleased to have made significant investment in recent years to develop the stadium and public realm area for the benefit of our supporters.

“Any further development of this kind would be a hugely positive step for the Club, for our supporters and for the local community.”

The club stressed, however, that plans were at a very early stage and that to take them forward would likely take years to bring the project to fruition.

The announcement came just two weeks after Celtic revealed extraordinary profits of nearly £19 million in the second half of last year.

