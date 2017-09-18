Woman who was given £9k George Michael IVF gift gives birth

Have your say

A woman who was gifted £9,000 for IVF treatment by late singer George Michael has given birth nine months after his death.

Lynette Gillard gave birth to a baby boy who she has named in tribute of the singer who made her dream of having children a reality.

Ms Gillard appeared on TV programme Deal or No Deal in 2008 to win money to fund IVF treatment.

George Michael watched the show and anonymously donated £9,000 to her.

Nine months on from the singer’s shock death on Christmas Day last year, the 38-year-old is now mother to two-week-old Seth Logan George Hart.

She even listened to George Michael’s during the labour and when she held her son for the first time.

Ms Gillard found out she was pregnant the same day as Michael’s death.

The donation allowed her to benefit from nine rounds of IVF treatment.

She told the Sun: “I hope he’s looking down smiling, knowing I have what I’ve always longed for.

“He believed in me and gave me hope to keep trying even when I felt it was useless.”