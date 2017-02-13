Woman snaps amazing selfie with Bruce Springsteen mid-gig

Is this the best selfie ever taken? Jessica Victoria Bloom, a physicist from Sydney, was in the audience for Bruce Springsteen’s show at the Allphones Arena and snapped this selfie with the New Jersey rocker.

During the Boss’s rendition of Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out, Jessica took her phone out to capture the moment - and captured Springsteen’s attention at the same time.

“It was such an incredible moment and it was nuts,” Jessica told Huffington Post Australia. “I just kinda ran forward and I got up on a chair and he was singing at me.”