Video: Johnny Depp jokes about Donald Trump assassination

Johnny Depp joked about assassinating President Donald Trump during an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

The Hollywood actor received a rock star welcome during the event at Cineramageddon - a drive-in cinema situated on the Somerset site.

Johnny Depp at a Cineramageddon screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival. Picture; Ben Birchall

He introduced his 2004 film The Libertine along with film director Julien Temple but began talking about religion and President Trump following questions from the 1,500-strong audience.

“I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp said, to cheers from the crowd.

“It is just a question - I’m not insinuating anything.

“By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible.

Actor Johnny Depp joked about assassinating Donald Trump. Picture; AP

“I like that you are all a part of it.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living.

“However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Depp, who arrived in a blue vintage Cadillac, was greeted with crowds of screaming fans holding phones.

He smoked a cigarette as he posed for pictures and jumped on the car bonnet without prompting. Wearing a black shirt and distressed jeans, he also sported a black hat with a silver ribbon around it.

Introducing the film, he said: “Thank you so much for having me here.

“This is beautiful, chaotic, madness.

“I made this film, The Libertine - people talk about Lavie of love and all that stuff.

“I made the film because I wanted to try to bring to England a great poet that that missed.

“They missed him because he was written off as a jokester, a hoaxer.

“This guy is one of the deepest poets. He was very religious.

“Someone asks to talk about religion. How long you got?

“It is a film that a lot of people worked very hard on.”

Fans, many sat in vintage cars and trucks, then enjoyed a screening of The Libertine.