Taggart star John Michie says daughter’s death a ‘tragic accident’

A Scottish actor whose daughter died at a music festival, has described her death as a “tragic accident”.

In an interview with The Sun, former Taggart and Coronation actor Mr Michie, 66, said “we’ve lost our angel. It’s not murder. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident.”

The daughter of former Coronation Street and Taggart star John Michie has died at a music festival. Picture: PA

The body of Louella Fletcher Michie was found at the Bestival music festival in Dorset in the early hours of Monday - her 25th birthday.

A post-mortem examination into her death found no signs of any assault, police said today.

Yesterday, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later re-arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs as well.

Mr Michie, who grew up in Edinburgh and became interested in acting after taking a job at the Traverse Theatre, said: “She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible.”

In a statement, his agent said Mr Michie and his wife Carol asked for privacy during the “traumatic time”.

Mr Michie played Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, having starred as Detective Inspector Robbie Ross in drama series Taggart from 1998 to 2010.

He currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in BBC medical drama Holby City and has two other children, Daisy and Sam.

Actor and director Richard Wilson, a close family friend, was the godfather of Ms Michie.

In a statement he said: “Richard Wilson, Louella’s godfather, was very, very attached to her and does not feel able to comment at this present time.”

Mr Wilson is believed to have first met Mr Michie on the set of period drama film A Passage To India in 1984.

In an interview with the Daily Record in 2012, Mr Michie told how his daughter Louella was born when he was acting in Mr Wilson’s play Women Laughing in 1992.