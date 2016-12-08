Sir Mick Jagger becomes father for eighth time, aged 73

Sir Mick Jagger has become a father again at the age of 73 with his partner Melanie Hamrick, 29.

The news of the Rolling Stones frontman’s new arrival was confirmed by his publicist Bernard Doherty, who said Sir Mick and Ms Hamrick welcomed a son in New York.

A statement said: “Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

The new addition is Sir Mick’s eighth child, and his first with Ms Hamrick, a dancer with American Ballet Theatre.

The rock star’s children are aged between 17 and 46. He also has five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.