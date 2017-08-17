Sir Alex Ferguson praises Scottish charity work on mental health

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised a Scottish football charity for its work on mental health.

The former Manchester United manager joined Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, former Scotland boss Craig Brown and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter for the first Street Soccer Scotland fundraising dinner in Glasgow.

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the work of Street Soccer Scotland. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The foundation delivers a range of football-related personal development and training programmes to people tackling issues with addiction, unemployment and homelessness across the country.

Sir Alex said: “Football touches the lives of many people - and while I’ve had the privilege of experiencing it on its highest stage, I know all about the positive impact it can have at every level.

“The work Street Soccer Scotland delivers across Scotland every day shows improvements to the physical and mental health of those playing, and that is something that must be encouraged, supported and embraced by everyone.”

Founder and chief executive David Duke said the event will help to “build a legacy” for the Street Soccer Scotland programme.

“Sir Alex has supported our work for a number of years now and it cannot be overstated just how much of a positive impact his backing for Street Soccer Scotland has on the lives of every person who attends our daily football programmes,” Mr Duke said.

“The men and women who attend our football sessions face daily challenges that include homelessness, mental and physical health issues, addiction, unemployment and social exclusion - but football is at the heart of helping them to start to address those challenges.

“Making a positive difference to their lives has a positive impact on our communities and society.”