Singer George Michael died of natural causes, says coroner

George Michael died of heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, a coroner has said.

The singer, who was found dead on Christmas Day, died of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

The 53-year-old, who had chart-topping hits including Last Christmas and Freedom, had previous health scares and fought drug addiction for years.

Oxfordshire’s senior coroner, Darren Salter, said inquiries into Michael’s death are now over and the final post-mortem examination report has been received.

There will not be an inquest, because the Wham! star died of natural causes.

Mr Salter said: “No further updates will be provided.”

Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, tweeted a black and white photograph of him being embraced by Michael with the caption: “The Truth is out...”

Dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, affects how blood is able to pump around the body. It can be an inherited condition or can be caused by viral infections, uncontrolled high blood pressure, problems with the heart valves or excessive drinking.

Myocarditis, an inflammation in or around the heart, is usually caused by a viral, bacterial or fungal infection. Different types of fatty liver disease can be caused by obesity or excessive drinking.

Michael’s former partner, Kenny Goss, has previously said he believed the pop superstar’s body “just gave up”.

Tributes were paid to the singer at the recent Brits and Grammys ceremonies. At the latter, Adele performed a slowed-down version of Michael’s song Fast Love.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sang alongside Michael’s rendition of his ballad A Different Corner at the Brits while clips from his career were played. The performance followed a tearful speech from Michael’s former Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, and the band’s backing singers, Helen DeMacque and Shirlie Holliman, known as Pepsi & Shirlie.

Ridgeley described Michael as a “supernova” and said that his friend’s death “felt like the sky had fallen in”.