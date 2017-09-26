Rose Leslie set to marry fellow Game of Thrones star ‘Jon Snow’

Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow is set to marry his first love interest - in real life.

Kitt Harrington proposed to Aberdeen-born Rose Leslie according friends, says The Sun, five years after getting together while filming the hit show. The duo kept their romance secret until last year .

The pair first appeared together in the fantasy show in season two in 2012, Leslie playing Wildling Ygritt who Harrington’s character Jon Snow would fall in love with. The 30-year-old Scot’s last appearance in the show came at the end of season four.

The couple moved in together in January heightening speculation, and according to a source in The Sun they are now engaged.

The source said: “They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged.

“Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.”