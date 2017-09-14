Prince George back to school after stalker attempts break-in

Have your say

Prince George has gone back to school after a woman was arrested on suspicion of trying to break in.

The four-year-old, who began at Thomas’s Battersea in south London one week ago, was understood not to have been there at the time of the suspected burglary on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old woman remains in custody following her arrest on Wednesday, the day after she allegedly tried to get inside.

The woman was reportedly detained by undercover police officers in a square just 100 yards from the school.

One eyewitness, who was sitting in a nearby restaurant, told the Daily Mail: “She was just sitting there really quietly with two men in ordinary clothes either side of her.

“She was completely calm and passive. She was completely unfazed.”

George was driven into school through a side entrance on Thursday morning by two members of staff.

Along with his cohort, the prince is currently attending reception classes on a half-day basis and building up to staying for lunch.

Several plain-clothed officers have been spotted in the area surrounding the fee-paying school, where security is being reviewed following the scare.

The incident came less than a week after George’s first day on September 7.

A police spokesman said: “The arrest at 14:15hrs on Wednesday, 13 September relates to an incident at Thomas’s Battersea School on Tuesday, 12 September when an individual gained access to its premises.

“The arrested woman was taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody.

“We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident.

“Police were alerted and officers attended immediately after the issue came to light.

“Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site.”

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the issue but we would not comment further on security matters.”

Thomas’s Battersea educates 560 boys and girls aged from four to 13, with around 20 pupils in each class.

Fees cost £17,604 a year, and increase to £19,884 a year for those in year three and above.