McGregor and Cumberbatch compete for top Emmy awards

British actors Ewan McGregor, Benedict Cumberbatch, Riz Ahmed and Matthew Rhys have all been nominated for top awards at this year’s Emmys.

Cumberbatch’s award nomination for his role in Sherlock comes in the best actor in a limited series category.

He has been nominated alongside Ahmed and McGregor, who were selected for their performances in The Night Of and Fargo respectively.

Matthew Rhys and Anthony Hopkins, nominated for The Americans and Westworld, compete in the best actor in a drama series category.

The Crown’s Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in Netflix drama The Crown, goes up against Elisabeth Moss, Robin Wright, Evan Rachel Wood, Viola Davis and Keri Russell in the best actress category.

The Crown was also nominated in the best drama series category.

And British actress Thandie Newton was nominated in the supporting actress category for her role in Westworld.

