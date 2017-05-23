Manchester arena blast: Liam Gallagher leads celebrity tributes

Oasis star Liam Gallagher has led tributes from Manchester-based celebrities following a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Liam Gallagher, former frontman of Manchester band Oasis, wrote: “In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in Manchester.”

Rock singer Liam Gallagher. Picture: TSPL

“Sending Love and Light to all the families involved LG x”

Johnny Marr, former guitarist with Manchester band The Smiths, tweeted: “Manchester stands together.”

READ MORE: Manchester arena attack: what we know so far

Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall wrote: “Heartbreaking news from my hometown. Manchester be strong. Brainwashed social misfits will not change the way we are, the way we live.”

New Order and former Joy Division star Peter Hook wrote: “My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night.

“My heart goes out to all parents and those involved. Manchester stay strong. X”

Coronation Street actress Jane Danson wrote: “Woke up to this devastating news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers to all. Heartbroken.”

Manchester-born comedian Jason Manford said he is “absolutely devastated” for those who died in the attack.

He wrote on Facebook: “I’m so sorry about all those injured and who’s (sic) lives have been devastated by his act of cowardice and for all the young people who will never go to another concert in their lives because of this horrible night and will be effected (sic) psychologically forever.

“Total respect for our amazing emergency services who run towards trouble and danger when every natural fibres must be telling them to go the other way. The stewards at the Arena who stayed and did their job and helped people out to safety.

“And to those legends who made me proud to be Mancunian by offering rooms and lifts home in people’s desperate hour of need. Made me realise that although they think these events make us weaker, they actually bring us together as a community and eventually make us stronger.”

He added: “My thoughts also go to Ariana Grande who must be absolutely devastated.

“My children adore her and she must be inconsolable today. I hope she knows that she gave so many people an evening of joy and fun and even in those few peoples last moments their hearts would have been full with the happiness she gave them.”

Manchester rock group The 1975 took to the stage for a gig in Detroit overnight, and the band’s lead singer, Matt Healy, embarked on a rant against the attack.

In video shared online, he was seen telling the audience: “I’m bored of nationalism and I’m bored of racism ... It’s over.

“Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they’re over. We can’t carry on in the way that we’re carrying on.

“We’re from Manchester and where we used to hang out, the actual place that we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a f****** show in Manchester.

“I don’t need to be educated on f****** anything to say that that’s bullshit.

“I don’t know what it’s in the name of, so I apologise if it’s not in the name of religion, if it’s not in the name of nationalism, but these are things that keep happening and I’m f****** pissed off about it. And I’m sorry.”

Coronation Street also spoke of their devastation.

The soap’s official Twitter account led the tributes with a post that read: “We love Manchester, it is our home. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by last night’s tragic events.”

A number of the ITV programme’s cast members took to both Twitter and Instagram to condemn the “horrendous” and “grotesque” attack that killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, wrote that she was “heartbroken and devastated”.

She added: “Having rushed into Manchester to help my friend home, the scenes around the arena last night were horrendous and something no child should have had to witness.

“My thoughts and love are with the people & families this attack has affected. The emergency services have been amazing and after such a horrendous attack, how we have come together as a city to help others in such a sad time ... people opening their homes, giving out free transport, a safe place for people to wait for families.

“I pray for our city ... Our beautiful city.”

Eva Price actress Catherine Tyldesley tweeted: “My beautiful home town, full of beautiful, innocent people. This morning my heart is broken ... #RIP and love to victims and families.”

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, said he could not “comprehend” the news.

“A suicide bomber? At an Ariana Grande pop concert?! Those poor, poor people. And those kids. It’s grotesque,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan tweeted: “Horrendous news to wake upto ... My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected (sic) by this terrible tragedy ... I’m in shock. #Manchester.”

Long-running cast member Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, wrote: “Thoughts and prayers for Manchester. Can’t believe this has happened. Shocked and upset #ManchesterArena.”

Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon posted on Instagram: “Last night, innocent people went to a concert to watch someone they loved perform ... Some of those people never left that concert ... Heartbroken.”

She added: “We are Manchester.”

READ MORE: Manchester arena attack: appeal over missing Barra girls

Tina O’Brien, who plays Sarah Platt, added a similar sentiment and urged Manchester to “stay strong”.

Other pop stars and celebrities connected to Manchester have also shared their messages online following the atrocity.

Footballer David Beckham, who played for Manchester United, posted on Facebook: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester.

“As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy...”