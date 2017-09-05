Liam Gallagher says Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is ‘boring’

Liam Gallagher has launched an attack on DJs, singling out Calvin Harris by branding him “the most boring f****** person”.

The Oasis star dismissed the notion that the people behind the decks have become the new rock stars while he has been away from music.

He said in a magazine interview: “Not in my world, they haven’t. What, Calvin f*****’ Harris? The most boring f****** person? F*** off, mate… I’ll tell you what they’ve become: the new accountants!”

Gallagher said new music feels bland because the industry is now filled with careerists who keep their mouths in check.

The singer also admitted he contemplated quitting music following the demise of Beady Eye, the band he formed with the rest of Oasis after that group split.

He said: “When Beady Eye split up, I could’ve knocked music on the head. It was like, ‘F*** it. I’ve got a lot of shit goin’ on in me head. I haven’t got a band. I can’t be arsed lookin’ for a new one’.””