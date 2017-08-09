Katie Hopkins fans trolled by Owen Jones after LBC job offer

Left-wing commentator Owen Jones has posted a photo of himself “drinking the tears” of Katie Hopkins fans after announcing he will host his first show on LBC this Saturday in a three-hour slot.

Jones told fans he would use his role on the show as a platform to “challenge injustice, give people a platform, and have a laugh, too.”

The author also urged his Facebook followers to suggest topics for him to cover on the show and call in during his slot.

Hopkins, who hosted a two-hour slot on the show on Sunday mornings, was sacked in May after she called for a “final solution” in response to the Manchester Arena terror attack which killed 22 people.

The controversial columnist received widespread condemnation for her tweet, with many outraged at her use of the term the Nazis used to justify the Holocaust.

The tweet, directed at ITV host Philip Schofield, was quickly deleted and replaced with a different post saying: “We need a true solution.”

In response to her words, Owen Jones urged public figures to “boycott all interview requests” from LBC.

‘I want to reach as many people as I can’ Jones directly responded to fans who expressed concern about his appearance on the “right-wing” show.

The journalist justified his decision by saying the role would reach a wider group of people.

“I want to reach as many people as I can – including people who passionately disagree with me,” he said.

