Justin Bieber rents luxury castle during Scots tour dates

Pop star Justin Bieber has checked into a luxury castle while he performs three sold-out shows in Scotland.

The Canadian singer has spent thousands of pounds to rent out a huge mansion in the countryside.

Kinross House on the banks of Loch Leven. Picture: Hemedia

The 22-year-old is staying at posh Kinross House in Perthshire, while he performs at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The star’s chauffeur was seen arriving at the mansion in a Mercedes people carrier.

He handpicked the rural mansion to enjoy the peace and quiet away from screaming fans and has been spotted by locals driving around in a golf buggy.

Set on the shores of Loch Leven with a view of the historic island castle where Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned and abdicated in 1567, the 17th-century estate is a prime attraction.

Locals have reportedly seen the Canadian singer riding a golf buggy on the private estate. Picture: Hemedia

The fully staffed 14-bedroom mansion comes complete with a dining room for 32 guests and 100-acre grounds.

And if Bieber fancies sampling Scotland’s national drink, the mansion also features a full whisky library as part of its exclusive services.

But staff at the mansion remained tight-lipped on Bieber’s stay there.

A spokeswoman for Kinross House said: “We are not in a position to make a comment at this time.”

Kinross House was designed as a stately home by and for architect Sir William Bruce.

Work began on the estate in 1686 and finally completed in 1693.

Daniel Defoe, famous for being the author of Robinson Crusoe, described the house as being ‘the most beautiful and regular piece of architecture in Scotland.’

It was then owned by the Montgomery family for around 200 years before being sold to English businessman Donald Fothergill in 2011.

Bieber is currently on a world tour in support of his latest album ‘Purpose’.