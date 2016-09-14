JK Rowling sells yacht for £7m loss - a year after buying it

Author JK Rowling is reportedly selling a luxury yacht once owned by actor Johnny Depp for £15m - just months after she bought it for £22m.

The Harry Potter author splashed out on the 47m-long yacht in January after enjoying a family holiday on board.

But the vessel is now listed as being for sale on the website of Curtis Stokes and Associates, Inc. The boat is being sold for Euros 17,800,000.

The Edwardian-style yacht, built in 2001, was bought by Depp in 2007.

READ MORE: Dani Garavelli: Politics is for Muggles not wizards, JK

The actor originally named it the Vajoliroja - a combination of the names of his ex, Vanessa Paradis and their kids Lily-Rose and Jack.

He later re-named it Amphitrite and renovated it for an estimated £5 million, but was reported to have sold it to a US shopping magnate late last year, before Rowling purchased it.

The Harry Potter author, who’s reportedly worth £580 million, is understood to have rented the yacht for a holiday with husband Neil Murray and their two children.

READ MORE: JK Rowling says Brexit will hasten Scottish independence

It is not know where the Rowlings sailed, but the vessel can be charted for winter cruises in the Bahamas at up to £100,000 a week. Summer charters of the boat, currently in Corfu, can cost even more.

Rowling and her family fell for what Curtis Stokes and Associates Inc, describe as a “modern motoryacht with classic styling.”

The listing states: “She was built in 2001 and refitted extensively in 2009.

“Amphitrite offers twin Caterpillar 3406C 480 hp main engines, twin Northern Lights 55 kW generators, 2 ASea shore power conversion units, Quantum Zero-Speed stabilizer system and updated, top of the line electronics and audio/visual equipment.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

“Her layout includes a master stateroom on the main deck, 5 total staterooms and extensive exterior dining, entertaining and relaxation spaces, all of which has made her a popular charter yacht.”

The boat has a total speed of 12 knots (13.8mph) and has space to accommodate 10 guests and 9 crew members.

Its master bedroom includes a king size size bed, wrap-around seating on each side, and an ensuite bathroom with marble sole and counters.

The salon offers two separate seating areas with sofas, end tables and coffee tables. It also includes a wine cabinet and glass doors to the deck.

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY