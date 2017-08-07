Jeremy Clarkson in hospital with pneumonia

Have your say

Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson is in hospital in Spain being treated for pneumonia.

The TV host, 57, was admitted to hospital in Majorca during a family holiday.

Clarkson posted this image on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/JeremyClarkson1

He posted a picture on Instagram of tubes in his arm and his hospital identity tags around his wrist, writing: “Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.”

He was on a break with his family after shooting the Amazon Prime show, when he fell ill. He had planned to return to work after his holiday.

In a message on Twitter, the ex-Top Gear said he was “in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital”.

A spokesman for The Grand Tour confirmed the presenter was being treated for pneumonia.