Former Blue Peter host John Noakes dies

Former Blue Peter host John Noakes has died aged 83, a family friend has announced.

His family said he died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning and that they hoped Noakes would be remembered for “his many escapades with his faithful companion Shep” during his time on the TV show.

Former Blue Peter presenter John Noakes in London to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the progaramme, as he has died aged 83. Picture: Peter Jordan/PA Wire

He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Family friend Wendy Downes said in a statement: “John Noakes died peacefully on Sunday morning, May 28.

“He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer’s over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends, his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing.

“His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with Blue Peter, will live on in many peoples memories and that is how his family would like him remembered.”