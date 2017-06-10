Former Batman actor Adam West dies after leukaemia battle

Former Batman actor Adam West has died aged 88, his family said.

He died peacefully on Friday night after a “short but brave battle with leukaemia”, a family statement read on West’s official Facebook page.

Adam West at Comic Con. Pic: Wikipedia.

They added: “It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news.

“He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

“There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him.

“We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years.

“Hug your loved ones today.”

West rose to fame during the 1960s for his camp TV portrayal of the superhero and his alter ego Bruce Wayne.