Footballer rushed to hospital after Glasgow river rescue - reports

A top tier professional footballer was rescued from the River Kelvin in the early hours of Sunday morning after a night out in Glasgow the Evening Times have reported.

It is believed the 26-year-old player had been clubbing in the city with another footballer before he fell into the river at the West End around 2.30am.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance, with the latter using a boat from Polmadie Fire Station to rescue the player.

He was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with his condition unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.40am on Sunday, August 27, police received a report of a 26 year-old male in the River Kelvin, Partick.

“Emergency services attended and a full search of the area was carried out with the male being located.

“He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”