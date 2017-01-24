Ewan McGregor pulls out of TV appearance in Piers Morgan row

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor has refused to go on a television show after discovering Piers Morgan was the host.

The Trainspotting star had been due to make an appearance on Good Morning Britain but pulled out due to TV host Morgan’s comments about the recent Women’s March.

Piers Morgan enraged supporters of Saturday’s Women’s March by suggesting he was going to organise a Men’s March to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.

He also commented: “Imagine if there were a load of men-only marches today? The feminists would go crackers.”

Scots actor McGregor took to Twitter to let his fans know he would no longer be appearing on the morning chat show.

He wrote: “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.”

Piers Morgan replied: “Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just an actor after all.”

He added on-screen on the ITV show: “Sorry that’s unprofessional. But you turn up. We are allowed to have different opinions in the world.

“Do we all just have to agree? Am I not allowed to express any dissent?

“What has (it) come to when actors are telling the world how they should think?”

Hundreds of thousands of people joined women’s marches in London and Washington DC as protests were held around the world following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

McGregor’s comments resonated with a lot of his followers.

@niallbtwit wrote: “@mcgregor_ewan you are a good man. @piersmorgan might not appreciate you having principles but others do.”

@Amygault123 added: “Ewan you are my hero”.

But documentary maker Stinson Hunter was unimpressed, writing: “Imagine refusing to promote the film you’ve probably been paid a fortune to star in.”