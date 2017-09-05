Duchess of Cambridge awarded €103k in topless photos case

A French court has ordered a magazine to pay €103,000 in damages over the publication of topless photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge almost five years ago.

Six people went on trial in May at a court in Nanterre, west Paris, over the long-lens images of Kate sunbathing on a terrace in September 2012.

The photos, taken as Kate holidayed with the Duke of Cambridge at a private chateau in Provence, southern France, adorned the front and inside pages of France’s Closer magazine.

Presiding judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin delivered her verdict on Tuesday at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre.

The judgment comes just one day after it was announced Kate and William are expecting their third child together.

The six defendants, who are linked to Closer Magazine and regional newspaper La Provence, which published photographs of Kate in her swimwear, deny the charges.

Ernesto Mauri, 70, chief executive of publishing group Mondadori which produces Closer, faced one charge of using a document obtained by a breach of privacy, as does Marc Auburtin, 57, who was La Provence’s publishing director at the time.

Laurence Pieau, 51, editor of Closer magazine in France, was charged with complicity.

Agency photographers Cyril Moreau, 32, and Dominique Jacovides, 59, and La Provence photographer Valerie Suau, 53, were accused of invading privacy and complicity.