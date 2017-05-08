Comedian Chris Rock confirms Glasgow date as part of UK tour

Comedian Chris Rock has announced his first UK tour in a decade, including a date in Glasgow.

The Total Blackout Tour will bring the Hollywood star to Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in January 2018.

His two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London during his No Apologies tour in 2008 broke the Guinness world record for the largest audience at a live comedy show at the time.

The American comedian, who recently divorced his wife Malaak Compton-Rock after 18 years of marriage, has referred to his new show at the alimony tour, telling Rolling Stone: “I wasn’t a good husband a lot of the times.”

Rock, who voiced zebra Marty in the animated Madagascar movies, and starred opposite Adam Sandler in the Grown Ups films, will soon reunite with Sandler for the Netflix movie The Week Of.

The UK leg of his new tour will kick off at the Manchester Arena on January 11 and will conclude at the O2 Arena on January 27.

Tickets will be available from livenation.co.uk on May 12.

