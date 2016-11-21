Christian Slater and Glenn Close spotted in Glasgow

Hollywood superstar Christian Slater was spotted in Glasgow filming today for his upcoming movie “The Wife”.

The A-lister, 47, was joined by co-star Glenn Close, 69, and the pair was seen shooting scenes at a former hospital in the city centre.

Glenn Close in Glasgow city centre. Picture: SWNS

Close earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians.

But yesterday the actress was much more pooch-friendly, seen walking her dog Pip in between shooting.

Close’s four-legged friend has been treated lavishly on the trip as well, being chauffeured in a luxury people-carrier and flying in to the airport on the actress’s lap.

He even has his own Instagram account, where he’s affectionately referred to as Sir Pippin on Beanfield.

Hollywood actor Christian Slater in Glasgow city.Picture: SWNS

Despite her celebrated role as Dalmatians’ greatest-ever villain, Close is a well-known animal lover.

In 2007 she and her husband, David Shaw, co-founded FetchDog, an Internet catalogue of dog accessories.

Christian Slater, who last year won his first Golden Globe for his role in the series “Mr Robot”, has also been enjoying Glasgow.

He was seen tucking into some shortbread while on set.

On Sunday he visited the Riverside museum to get a glimpse of the city’s historic ship-building heritage.

New drama “The Wife” tells the story of a writer who decides to leave her husband while traveling to receive an award.

It will also feature English actor Jeremy Irons and actress Frances McDormand, who has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films such as Fargo and Almost Famous.

Close’s daughter, 28-year-old Annie Stark, will also star in the movie, playing her mother’s younger double.